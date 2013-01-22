Thanks for stopping by.

For the past 20 years, NewsFactor Network and CIO Today have been providing daily news coverage for the technology industry.

Thanks to reader loyalty, plus the support of our advertising and PR partners, and our outstanding editorial team, we were able to turn our brands into industry leaders.

Over time, we have been able to leverage our success to build the investment side of our business, specializing in real-estate and other investments, with a focus, as you might expect, on high-tech opportunities.

At this point, our investments have eclipsed the news-publishing side of our business, and we have decided to focus our attention exclusively on these other opportunities.

We’ve had a great run producing daily news for readers of NewsFactor, CIO Today, Top Tech News, Sci-Tech Today, CRM Daily, Data Storage Today, Enterprise Security Today, Mobile Tech Today, and our other publications.

Thank you to all our loyal readers, contributors, and business associates. We bid you farewell and wish you great success!

With gratitude,

The NewsFactor | CIO Today Team

P.S. If you need to contact us regarding our publishing business, please use the form below.